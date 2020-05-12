Strongsville dance studio owner says she worries she won’t be able to open back up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Marinis, owner of Dance Dimensions in Strongsville, said her business is close to collapsing because of the pandemic.
“The biggest revenue makers which are our dance shows which we have every year we are not going to be able to do those, we are trying to come up with different creative ways to do that to bring in some revenue but that is where our massive losses are going to be,” she said.
Marinis signed a letter with other dance studio owners and sent it to Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike Dewine.
But hasn’t received a response yet.
She's already thought of ways to open safely.
“We are ready to do this. If you take a look at this room I already have spaced out things 6 feet apart we have implemented things that are going to help the kids and keep the social distancing and spacing,” Marinis said.
The Studio is also offering Zoom classes.
Marinis added that what she misses the most are the kids.
“I do this because I love it. I do this because I love the kids and I love the art. But if we are not able to reopen this isn’t going to be here anymore we’re not going to have that opportunity,” she said.
