Tri-C holding virtual commencement on Thursday; Terminal Tower lighting up to honor graduates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College will hold a virtual commencement on Thursday for nearly 2,500 petitioning graduates.
Tri-C’s first online ceremony for graduates begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The graduation will be streamed on the College’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and SmartTV cable broadcast stations.
“Like any graduation, this is a defining moment in the lives of our students,” Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. “This class has persevered through a challenging time. Now, they will take the resilience and courage they demonstrated at Tri-C and use it to make their mark on the world.”
The virtual celebration will feature videos from students, congratulatory messages from faculty, and remarks from College leadership.
Even though there will be a virtual spring commencement, the college plans to honor the class with a separate graduation ceremony on Dec. 16.
Graduates are also receiving yard signs to draw attention to their accomplishments.
Also, Cleveland’s Terminal Tower will glow in Tri-C teal from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 15, in honor of the Class of 2020.
