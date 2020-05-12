30-year-old Rocky River business reopens as economy slowly starts churning again

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - “It is very exciting, a nerve racking day for us. But we’re so happy to be back, especially as a small business," said Kathleen Casey-Proctor, co-owner of Casey’s Irish Imports on Center Ridge Road in Rocky River.
Since the stay-at-home order went into place, Casey-Proctor and her sister have been working and waiting to greet their long-time customers at their family-owned shop of 30 years.
Those working in the store will be wearing masks, and they’re encouraging customers to do the same.
“But if they don’t have one, we have disposable ones they can wear as well," she said.
The employees are happy to be back.
The stay-at-home order hit just before Saint Patrick Day. That was a big blow for Casey’s.
“Our customers want to come back. They want to see us. We want to see them. We have generations of families that come in," she said.
