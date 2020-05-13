Akron police find drugs and $46,000 in 17-year-old’s book bag

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and cash in his book bag during a traffic stop.
Akron police stopped a vehicle for speeding and running stop signs around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Thornton and Raymond Streets.
Officers said when they approached the car, they saw the juvenile in the back seat with his book bag.
After searching the bag, police said they found five sealed plastic bags of marijuana and over $46,000 in cash.
The teen is charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of marijuana.
He is now locked up at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
The driver, Torrod Hopson, 28, was cited for driving under suspension and reckless operation.
Officers also had Hopson’s car towed.
