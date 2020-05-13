Cleveland high school grad’s life story to be featured on Showtime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District Class of 2020 graduate is trying to spread some positivity to her classmates and anyone going through a personal struggle.
Rosemary Gramajo Quinones’ message was crafted to put her thoughts to paper two summers ago. Her powerful story will now be played at an area theater and on Showtime.
“It's like I'm living a dream right because I'm just a simple girl from Cleveland, Ohio minding my own business, writing down my stories and then all of a sudden, my story is getting shared,” said Quinones.
Quinones’ story started out pretty scary for a little girl. Her father, from Guatemala, was detained for a short time when she was just 5 years old. The deportation case is still ongoing.
Day after day, Quinones was living in fear with her mother and siblings, so she started writing an essay.
“The whole point of it was to show teens there’s other outlets. You can express yourself through writing, through art, through your music,” she said.
Her teacher was highly impressed and suggested she enter the essay in a contest competing against hundreds.
“It’s called ‘Art of Me’ and so it’s an organization where they take stories written from people my age and if they win they make it into a film," said Quinones.
Sure enough, hers was chosen, a crew has been filming, and it will eventually play at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland and on Showtime.
The essay is all about her life struggles and a future goal.
“We see her fall into a depression and she has all these mental issues. She doesn’t want to leave her house, so her friend helps her find a place. It’s called ‘Rising Hope.’ It’s an organization where many kids come together to share their feelings and they share their feelings to music and that’s where we see her overcome her obstacles and we see her grow as a person. That’s actually something I really want to do in the future," said Quinones.
Her short-term goal is to graduate from college. She’s attending the University of Akron in the fall. She also hopes to create the “Rising Hope” the organization she wrote about in her essay.
She wants other teens to have a place to come together in a set-up that she wasn’t able to find throughout her journey to find peace.
Quinones is excited to find out when her story will air on Showtime.
Even though her high school graduation from CMSD’s “Facing History New Tech High School” will be a virtual ceremony, she says she’s just as thrilled.
It all goes back to her message about overcoming struggles and thinking positive.
