CMSD teacher asking the community to donate masks for her students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brittany Jasinski is a teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and she needs our help.
She’s looking for masks for her 22 third grade students.
“It was important to me because I could not ask somebody to make 22 masks by themselves, so I asked for people to donate one to five masks, and then I was going to take the initiative to go around and pick them up,” she said.
Her concern began when she asked her students if they had a mask to put on for when they leave their homes and all of them said no.
“I just think it’s important because something that I am having trouble with now is getting to see my students, getting to witness their personality in the classroom, and so my goal with this was to have homemade ones so people can do what they can to help,” Jasinski added.
Each of the masks have their own different design to replicate each student’s different personality.
It’s Jasinski’s way of showing her students she misses all of them because now they only communicate virtually.
“For example, I have this mask because I have a girl really dedicated to girl scouts, so I know this is something that she would appreciate that is very similar to her,” she said.
She's willing to drive wherever to pick up the masks and drop them off to her students with some resources for them.
If you would like to donate, send Brittany Jasinski an email: b.jasinski88@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.