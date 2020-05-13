Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 13, 2020

19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | May 13, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 8:39 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,436 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 25,250 cases reported statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week the dates that have been set that will permit Ohio’s restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops to open again.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

