Energy Focus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) _ Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $541,000 in its first quarter.
The Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 55 cents.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFOI