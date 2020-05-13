Energy Focus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 13, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 8:53 AM

SOLON, Ohio (AP) _ Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $541,000 in its first quarter.

The Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 55 cents.



