19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms in the forecast for Thursday, some will produce strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is parked right over Ohio today.
It has brought us an incredible, albeit cool, May day.
With sun in the forecast, Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck shows us how to make a sun dial on 19 First Alert Weather School:
The rest of the day and all night will be nice and dry.
It will be warmer tonight, too, with temperatures in the 40s.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak gave you the all clear to plant, and I think he’s right!
The forecast will get a lot more active starting tomorrow, as a warm front moves through our area.
Expect occasional showers and storms during the day tomorrow.
Some storms may produce strong winds and heavy rain.
There may be a few breaks, but the day is going to be pretty wet.
Friday will be another day where we have to contend with on-again, off-again showers and storms.
With outdoor dining beginning at many restaurants around our area on Friday, diners will need to watch the weather closely.
Saturday will be the best, most dry day through Sunday.
