Former Conneaut Councilman charged with numerous sex crimes will have open plea hearing in Ashtabula today

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ashtabula County Courthouse for Philip Garcia.
The docket said the plea will be entered in open court.
Garcia was a Conneaut councilman who owned a popular catering company and also officiated youth sports.
He is charged with multiple crimes including rape, compelling prostitution, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and bribery.
Garcia’s victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.
Several of them worked for his catering business.
19 News first reported on this case in August 2018 when a Conneaut councilman was accused of raping five teenagers between 1997 and 2005 had been suspended from working with young athletes pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.
The Cleveland 19 Investigative Team had learned Phillip Garcia’s officiating license has been suspended indefinitely by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Garcia began officiating youth sports in Northeast Ohio in 1973.
In August 2018, the Conneaut native was indicted by an Ashtabula County grand jury on 26 sex-related charges including:
- 5 felony counts of rape
- 15 felony counts of compelling prostitution
- 2 felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
- 4 felony counts of corruption of a minor
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation into Garcia in June 2018 after one of the alleged victims came forward.
The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office then referred the case to the Ohio Attorney General for prosecution.
According to the Attorney General, four of the alleged victims were employees of Phil’s Catering, an Ashtabula catering business owned by Garcia.
All of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the alleged crimes.
In 2014, Garcia was inducted into the OHSAA Officiating Hall of Fame for his work officiating high school basketball, baseball, softball, football and volleyball games. If convicted, Stried says Garcia could be stripped of his honor.
Garcia also serves as a charter director of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation, an organization that recognizes basketball players, coaches and referees in Ashtabula County. The Foundation inducted Garcia into its Hall of Fame in 2015.
Speaking by phone Wednesday, ACBF trustee Mike Joslin said the allegations against Garcia came as a shock.
