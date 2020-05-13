Garfield Heights police ask public to help find missing 12-year-old girl

Garfield Heights police ask public to help find missing 12-year-old girl
Darriel Jones (Source: Garfield Heights police)
By Chris Anderson | May 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Darriel Jones left on her own from a Garfield Heights residence in the early morning hours of May 13, police say.

Jones is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a light blue hooded-sweatshirt, pink leggings, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Jones’ location is asked to call Garfield Heights police immediately.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.