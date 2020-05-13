Garfield Heights police ask public to help find missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 12-year-old girl.
Darriel Jones left on her own from a Garfield Heights residence in the early morning hours of May 13, police say.
Jones is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a light blue hooded-sweatshirt, pink leggings, and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about Jones’ location is asked to call Garfield Heights police immediately.
