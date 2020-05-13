Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back. The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Larry Nance Jr. couldn't wait to get back on the floor. After being cooped up for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavaliers forward was grateful to work out at the team's facility last week. Cleveland and Portland were the first teams to reopen their facilities for structured, voluntary workouts restricted to one player and one coach at each basket. Nance said he felt comfortable and safe despite the unique circumstances. More teams are scheduled to hold workouts this week as more states loosen guidelines that have brought team sports in North America to a standstill.
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has taken tiny steps toward a return to normalcy as a small number of practice facilities have reopened for workouts and at least one team received permission from the league to test players and staff for the coronavirus. Cleveland and Portland were open Friday for players who wanted to get voluntary workouts in. And the Orlando Magic say they have gotten NBA approval to test players for coronavirus, since county officials say all needs in that area for citizens are being met.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons says he will take a 10% salary reduction for the next fiscal year in an effort to save the athletic department $3 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lyons says football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey also will voluntarily take the 10% reduction starting on July 1. In addition, coaches and athletic staff earning more than $100,000 will take a 5% salary reduction, and staff making less than $100,000 will take a 2.5% reduction. Lyons also says 65 employees will be furloughed for 60 days starting May 24.