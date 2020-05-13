’It’s like saying you’re gonna go to Cedar Point, but you can’t ride the rides’: Avon mayor says city pool will likely stay closed this summer

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer is right around the corner, and because of the pandemic, a lot of our plans are up in the air.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to announce when public pools can reopen.
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen told 19 News no matter what the governor says, at this point his city’s pool is staying closed.
He understands it’s not the most welcome news, but said he just really doesn’t think it would be safe right now.
Mayor Jensen looks forward to going to the city’s pool every year with his grandkids.
“I know if my grandchildren said, ‘Hey papa, let’s go to the pool!’ We’d be headed off to the pool. There’s a lot of risk with that, and I know that they say chlorine will kill the virus, but the uncertainty of what it does to children, the uncertainty of saying, 'Hey, we need this social distancing,’ and again, children aren’t social distancers, parents have a hard time. And you can’t expect a child to go to an area that they love and say just bob up and down and keep your six foot distance from each other,” Jensen said.
Mayor Jensen said he’s looked at putting social distancing measures in place at the pool, but he just thinks it would be impossible to enforce.
“It’s like saying, you’re gonna go to Cedar Point but you can’t ride the rides."
He said he would rather be safe than sorry.
“The only thing I can tell them is if I’m wrong and we’ll see in the next couple months if I’m wrong, I can live with being wrong and that decision. If I open the pool and I’m wrong, I’m not sure I can live with that decision.”
The mayor said he understands other businesses are reopening, but he says since no one’s livelihood is dependent on the city of Avon’s pool he’d rather play it safe and keep it closed unless things drastically change.
