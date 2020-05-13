Izzy Saridakis ready to reach new heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Izzy Saridakis is beyond good at numbers. As in, “1”. That’s where she ranks in the Emory University record books when it comes to the pole vault.
And, "5″. That’s where she finished at last year’s NCAA Outdoor National Championships. Oh, and “13”. That’s where she ranked nationally heading into the Indoor National Championships this year, before they were cancelled.
“We set these goals, to make it to those meets since we arrive on our campuses and make those teams, so to have it taken away from you when you finally achieve it is really difficult,” Saridakis told me during a Facetime interview.
So what does a track star who's good with numbers do when it all ends? She works on her Masters of Science and Public Health.
Pretty timely, considering the numbers we're introduced to every day during this pandemic.
"I'm concentrating in Biostatistics, which right now I'd like to describe as the epi curve you see everywhere now," Saridakis says. "All the statistics you read about every single day, those are statistics and biostatistics creating the numbers, creating the models of how many people have been infected."
Well, this former gymnast and sprinter mastered the curve in the pole vault.
"We didn't have it in middle school, and they just wanted someone who was fast and wasn't afraid to go upside down, so I said, 'sure, sign me up!'."
There are bigger numbers to clear in her next career. In the meantime, Izzy leaves her favorite sport as an All-American, and while she didn't get that one final shot to win a National Title, she was there, ready to go.
“We’re only young and able to do this type of thing for so long,” Saridakis says. “My parents remind me of that all the time. Go for it. So you know what could have happened.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.