Kirtland Police searching for Circle K robber who threatened to shoot employee

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kirtland Police Department is asking for the community’s help with identifying the man accused of robbing Circle K while threatening to shoot the employee.
According to the report, officers were sent to the Circle K at 8232 Euclid Chardon Rd. for a robbery at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect entered the store, stated he had a weapon and would shoot the employee if they came outside, demanded money, and then ran off.
The suspect was described by police as a man who is possibly in his 40s, about 6 ft. tall, and 185-205 lbs.
Police said he was wearing neon green gloves, brown work boots, blue pants, a hooded navy Carhartt jacket, and a yellow bandana covering his face.
Call the Kirtland Police Department’s non-emergency line at (440) 256-3333 if you have any information that could identify the suspect.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.