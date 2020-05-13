Man accused of killing his 8-month-old daughter arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and other federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested a man on Wednesday who is suspected of killing his infant daughter.
Andres Garcia was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon from a Cleveland home on Forestdale Avenue, according to the U.S. Marshals.
The 40-year-old was indicted in Mahoning County on charges that include murder and child endangering in connection to the January death of his 8-month-old child, Andrea Garcia.
Investigators obtained a warrant after learning that Garcia was likely staying in the Cleveland area.
“The death of a child is one of the highest priority cases that law enforcement agencies have to work, but dedicated police work by the Youngstown Police Department and swift communications across multiple counties led to the immediate arrest of this individual," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.
