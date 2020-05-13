Man charged in deadly triple shooting at East Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing charges for a triple shooting at a gas station that claimed the life of a 24-year-old bystander.
Isiah McCarver, 24, has been indicted on nine felony counts with gun specifications for the April 3 shooting in East Cleveland. The charges include voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Investigators say McCarver fatally shot Germaine Smith Jr., 24, of East Cleveland, and wounded two others at Marathon Gas on Euclid Avenue.
Witnesses told officers they saw three men, including the suspect, get into a fight with another man outside of the gas station.
The three men then crossed the street and one of them began firing shots towards the gas station, hitting the man they had fought with.
Two bystanders, including Smith, were also shot.
Smith was shot once in his back, according to records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say surveillance cameras captured the fight and shooting on video.
McCarver pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 30. A judge set his bond at $500,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with the surviving victims.
The first pretrial hearing in the case has been scheduled for June.
