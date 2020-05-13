Myles Garrett visits Pennsylvania family that lost home in devastating fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett doesn’t have a problem with every person in Pennsylvania. Just a certain Steelers quarterback.
The defensive star of the Cleveland Browns traveled into rival territory recently to help a family devastated by a fire that ripped through their home in April.
The patriarch of the Pennsylvania family, who coincidentally is a diehard Browns fan, posted a photo with Garrett. He said Garrett brought toys to his children, including their newborn baby named Beckham.
“Such an awesome experience for my family! Myles is a great dude!"
“The pleasure was all mine. Happy to lift your spirits, stay strong. You got the whole dawg pound behind you,” Garrett wrote on Twitter.
According to Sports Illustrated, a cousin, who is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, actually set up the meeting with the help of social media.
