Myles Garrett visits Pennsylvania family that lost home in devastating fire
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during an NFL football game (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | May 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett doesn’t have a problem with every person in Pennsylvania. Just a certain Steelers quarterback.

The defensive star of the Cleveland Browns traveled into rival territory recently to help a family devastated by a fire that ripped through their home in April.

The patriarch of the Pennsylvania family, who coincidentally is a diehard Browns fan, posted a photo with Garrett. He said Garrett brought toys to his children, including their newborn baby named Beckham.

“Such an awesome experience for my family! Myles is a great dude!"

“The pleasure was all mine. Happy to lift your spirits, stay strong. You got the whole dawg pound behind you,” Garrett wrote on Twitter.

According to Sports Illustrated, a cousin, who is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, actually set up the meeting with the help of social media.

