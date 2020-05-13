Northeast Ohio bus companies part of ‘rolling rally’ that took over Washington, DC streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of coach buses took over the streets in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
The drivers inside of the buses rolled in from all over the country.
Even though their buses came in from different directions, they all had one goal in mind and that was to make their voices be heard.
“Purpose of the rally is to get the attention of Congress and let them know we are here and we are asking for support,” said Patrick Goebel, vice president of Barons Bus Services.
Goebel says they sent one of their drivers to D.C. for the “rolling rally.”
He would like the leaders of our country to help the forgotten bus drivers of the transportation industry.
“There’s really nothing on the books, at least until June, so if things do not change, there’a a possibility we could go almost a full year without revenue for our charter service,” said Goebel.
While Goebel is handling his business in Cleveland, Don Way from Ashland drove one of his buses to the rally to push for financial relief for coach companies.
Way says he had to layoff all of his employees.
“The airlines, hotel industry, cruise ships pretty much got bailed out. We were a total forgotten industry,” said Way.
Way says with all of the coach bus drivers rallying together on Wednesday, it will be very hard for America’s leaders to ignore them and their message.
“The major hub of ground transportation is the charter bus industry,” Way added.
