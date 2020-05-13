Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny sky today; 50s lakeshore and 60s inland this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is parked right over Ohio today. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast. Temperatures remain below normal, but we will be a little warmer than yesterday. A lake breeze will keep afternoon temperatures in the 50s closer to the water. Inland temperatures will easily warm above 60 degrees. Expect a clear early evening then some high clouds will begin to increase. A strong warm front approaches the area. No frost tonight so you can get the garden going.