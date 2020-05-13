Ohio gyms sue health department for continuing to enforce closure during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law confirmed it is representing 35 independent gyms from across the state to sue the Ohio Department of Health for continuing to enforce the closure of gyms and fitness centers through the Director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order that was implemented on April 30.
The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law describes itself as “a non-profit, non-partisan law firm dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of Ohioans from government.”
The law firm said the Stay Safe Ohio Order gave a pathway to other businesses to open, but left gyms closed indefinitely “without regard to whether gyms are capable of operating safely.”
According to the announcement, "The 1851 Center’s Complaint asserts that the Health Director’s unfettered discretion over matters of quarantine and isolation is impermissibly vague and violate separation of powers on its face. Further, the use of those powers to criminalize gyms that could otherwise comply with each of the safety regulations articulated in the April 30, 2020 Order violates operators’ right to equal protection.
“The Ohio Constitution requires greater scrutiny of vague and discriminatory enactments that trample Ohioans’ property rights. Ohio gyms are capable of operating safely, and have the right to operate on equal terms with other Ohio businesses. Once gyms have opened, we are committed to ensuring that these arbitrary policies never recur,” explained 1851 Center Executive Director Maurice Thompson.
The case is pending before Judge Eugene Lucci in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.
