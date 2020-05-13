Remdesivir shipped to Ohio to help fight Covid-19; FDA-approved treatment found to shorten duration of disease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Hospital Association just received shipments of remdesivir from the federal government, and they will begin to distribute the drug across the state.
Remdesivir is currently being studied in the treatment of COVID-19 in clinical trials, and it has been found to shorten the duration of the disease from 15 to 11 days in hospitalized patients.
Ohio received about 20 cases of remdesivir, which will be administered to about 100 patients.
“This is not a cure, but early signs indicate that it can help in the treatment of COVID-19,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, in a prepared statement. “Ohio’s allocation is not enough to treat all patients, so we are working with medical experts to ensure distribution is based on clinical best practices.”
The drug is administered intravenously and in two courses depending on the severity of the disease. Patients will receive either a 5-day (6-dose) course, or a 10-day (11-dose) course, as clinically indicated.
