Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of fatal hit-skip accident on Christmas Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who caused a fatal hit skip accident on Christmas Day will be sentenced Wednesday.
Edwin Valentin, 25, pleaded guilty in April to aggravated vehicular homicide, attempted tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, use of unauthorized plates and not stopping after an accident.
Melanie Phillips died after being struck by Valentin’s car around 11 p.m. on W. 52nd Street.
Family members told 19 News she had just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her home when she was struck.
Phillips, 35, was the mother of three boys.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.