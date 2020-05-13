Staying Connected program provides daily call check-in for Ohioans 60 and older

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To ensure Ohioans are staying connected while staying at home, Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy announced a new service on Thursday amid the coronavirus crisis that will provide a daily check-in by phone for Ohioans age 60 and older.
The new “Staying Connected” program will call eligible adults who sign up for the service and ask them to use touch-tone to ask if they are well or if they need access to live support.
If no one answers the phone after three attempts to reach the participant, a call will be made to an alternate contact the participant may provide, or to non-emergency services.
The service can be canceled at any time.
Eligible Ohioans can sign up at aging.ohio.gov or by calling 1 (800) 266-4346.
“Especially during this very challenging time, we encourage older Ohioans to sign up for the Ohio Department of Aging’s Staying Connected phone program. This program will help reduce isolation and support the health and well-being of older adults in our state,” said Robert Cornwell, Executive Director, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.
As a reminder, Staying connected is not an emergency response service, and participants should always use 911 or their emergency response system if they are injured or in need of emergency assistance.
