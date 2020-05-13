Twinsburg plastics company pivots to create new business to protect against coronavirus

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - They make precision plastics for the medical field, aeronautics, and the military and now they’ve pivoted, filling demand to fight the spread of coronavirus
“We’ve done a good job of pivoting our business from a heavy dose of medical equipment and also industrial, military-type plastic,” says J.T. Seesholtz, of Professional Plastics. “We had to pivot our business to a meet the demand for COVID-19 barriers.”
The “sneeze shields” at grocery stores might be the most visible product, but they’ve embraced every type of protection in almost every type of industry.
“A lot of the clear material you see either hanging or that is bolted into the checkout stands, that same material has a million different uses," says Seesholtz. "We’ve seen a high demand for the restaurant industry. We’ve seen separators for fitness facilities and we’re big into aerospace as well so we’re seeing an influx in what the future holds for flight and travel as well.”
The demand for plastic protection won’t end when the coronavirus precautions end, according to Seeholtz. He expects precautions to continue well into the future.
“I think this has become the ‘new normal’ and as businesses that weren’t considered essential start opening up in the new phases, they’re going to be needing the new products and it’s not just for the businesses, for the employees to feel safe, but also for the people, the patrons, who go into those businesses to feel safe as well,” he says.
Professional Plastics employs about 300 people at its 20 U.S. facilities including about a dozen in Twinsburg.
