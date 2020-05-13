Cleveland Police: Wrong way driver pulled over after going westbound on East Shoreway (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Deshawn Mitchell was pulled over Wednesday morning for driving the wrong way on the East Shoreway at about 6 a.m., according to Cleveland Police.
Mitchell hit a pole on Waterloo Avenue, got on I-90 eastbound at East 185th Street and headed westbound in the wrong direction, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Mitchell was eventually pulled over near Gordon Park, and cited for marijuana.
Police are investigating the incident and more charges could be filed, according to Ciaccia.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.