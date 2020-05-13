21-year-old man behind bars after stealing car at gunpoint, firing shot as he ran away from Perry Township police

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after stealing a car at gunpoint, firing off a shot as he ran away from the police, and being captured by a barn after authorities used drones to help their search, according to the Perry Township Police Department in Stark County.
Perry Township Police Chief Michael Pomesky said his department was called to the 1000 block of Genoa Avenue SW for a car stolen at gunpoint at 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday.
As officers responded, they received a second call that the car was driven through several yards off Stoneybrook SW, according to the report.
Cheif Pomesky said the suspect abandoned the stolen car around the intersection of Stillmeadow Avenue and Stoneybrook SW as officers arrived in the area.
Officers found the suspect running away from the stolen car, but he would not cooperate and continued to run away, according to the report.
According to Chief Pomesky, the suspect then fired a gunshot.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation units were used to help locate the suspect, according to the report.
The report said officers the suspect was later contained by a red barn in the area, surrendered his firearm, and was taken into custody.
Chief Pomesky identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Ah. Hefner, and said he is facing the following charges, five of which are felonies:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Aggravated robbery
- Felonious assault
- Obstructing
- Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Using weapons while intoxicated
The chief also thanked the following agencies for working together to catch the suspect:
- Perry Township Fire Department
- Massillon Police Department
- Ohio State Highway Patrol and their Aviation Unit
- Regional Emergency Dispatch Center
- Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation and Drone units
