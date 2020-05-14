African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton reopens amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly six months after a fire that killed 10 animals, the African Safari Wildlife Park reopened for good 10 a.m. on May 14 for drive-thru visits.
The park briefly reopened for the first time after the fire back in March, but it had to shut down again due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
The second reopening amid the coronavirus scheduled for May 2 was canceled due to the governor’s new Stay Safe Ohio order.
A fire broke out at the 65-acre facility on Thanksgiving 2019, killing three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos, and a springbok.
According to park’s co-owner, the building was partially heated using propane gas to maintain a livable environment for the exotic animals. The structure was not equipped with a suppression system to extinguish a fire.
Investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said the cause of the fire could not be determined because of the extensive damage to the barn.
But during the two months of rebuilding, the park took time to make some changes, including a new exhibit.
The 65-acre open and outdoor Drive-Thru Safari will be available 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, the Park will be open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. with the last car admitted at 5 p.m.
The Park is open daily rain or shine.
African Wildlife Safari Wildlife said, “As this is new for all of us, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we learn and move forward together. We, and the animals, can’t wait to see you at THE Ohio Safari Park!”
