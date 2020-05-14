Akron juvenile caught with 173 grams of Marijuana, and over $600.00 in cash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop in Akron resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old male Wednesday night.
Officers stopped the vehicle, a Jeep Compass, just after 9:00 PM, in the area of Newton St. and Pioneer St.
The Akron Police Department’s Street Narcotics Uniformed Division (SNUD) made a traffic stop after observing a drug transaction and multiple traffic offenses.
According to police, when officers approached the car, the teen driver was the only occupant.
The teen driver told detectives he did not have a driver’s license.
During a search of the car, officers found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.
Police also recovered a digital scale, 173 grams of Marijuana, and over $600.00 in cash.
The juvenile was charged with trafficking in drugs, carrying concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and he was sent to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.