ALERT DAY: Much warmer with showers and storms in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front is approaching us today. This will be the trigger for showers and storms. Things have slowed down a little. I’m actually thinking the first part of the morning will be dry. Showers will be around later this morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will surge well into the 70s this afternoon as the warm front crosses. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Thunderstorms develop west of our area this afternoon. Those storms will then track into our neck of the woods by 5:00 this afternoon or so. There is a chance of severe weather with the storms. Wind damage and heavy rain will be the main threats. Expect a warm night and breezy with more showers and storms in the area.