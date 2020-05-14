Bay Village gym owner prepares to open her doors and adjust to the new normal

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - If quarantine has your jeans fitting a little tighter, good news: you can soon go back to the gym.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio’s gyms will reopen on May 26.
It is the news gym owner Mandy Singh has been waiting for.
“We’re extremely excited we can open,” said Singh, owner of Perfect Fit Health Club in Bay Village. “It’s been a tough couple months just sitting and waiting.”
Singh said her business has taken a huge financial hit with the shutdown, but she is hopeful she will be able to bounce back. She said she has been planning for weeks on how to reopen safely.
“We’re gonna take every precaution and step necessary to make sure the safety of our employees and members comes first,” vowed Singh. “So, everything from having the proper disinfecting sprays, wipes available, health screenings we want to make sure we check every single box necessary so we can safely remain open.”
She said she plans on putting a strict capacity limit in place so that every person will have 10 to 15 feet of space around them at all times; that means there will be about 10-15 members permitted inside the gym at one time, but she’s already working on a solution to make that easier.
“Let’s say you wanted to come work out, you have to go online and use software to see how many members we have currently at the gym and then you may have to wait a half hour before you can work out or if you want to schedule your workouts the rest of the month you can pick your time of day and then we go from there,” explained Singh.
Singh said she has also been studying gyms in other states that have reopened to see what they are doing.
“We are gonna go ahead and spread out the equipment along with only having a certain amount of clients and trainers and members in at any given time so there’s no foreseeable issues with social distancing,” Singh said.
As far as masks go, Singh said she is waiting on guidance from the governor on that. Full guidelines for gyms are expected to be on Ohio’s coronavirus website shortly.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.