Cleveland restaurants and bars prep for reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday is a big day for Ohio bars and restaurants, now that patio service can start back up.
It’s been months of waiting and working for the day they would be allowed to get back to business.
Patios, including this one at Hofbräuhaus on Chester Avenue in Cleveland, are allowed to have a limited reopening on Friday.
“We’re now required to take the extra step of sanitizing and disinfecting things using some kind of bleach or disinfectant to really kill the germ. When you’re turning the tables, it’s going to take us a little bit longer for us to get the table ready for the next guests,” Hofbräuhaus GM Jeff West said.
They are also moving some tables and benches to allow for the required 6-foot social distance.
“We are providing masks for all our staff, all our guests if they don’t have one, if they need one.”
Since rain is in the forecast, they will reopen both the patio and restaurant on May 21.
“This hall on a normal day holds about 419, so it’s going down to about 172," West said.
This patio holds about 150 guest, that’s also going to be cut in half.
