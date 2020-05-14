Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 14, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,483 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 25,721 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week the dates that have been set that will permit Ohio’s restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops to open again.
Here are today’s links:
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Gov. DeWine expects to announce when pools, summer activities can reopen and resume on Thursday
- Coronavirus crisis: 52,237 more Ohioans filed for unemployment in last 8 weeks than last 3 years
- Ohio State Board of Education gives glimpse of what schools could look like this fall
- List of COVID-19 cases inside Ohio’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities not released
- 36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
This story will be updated throughout the day.
