Drive-thru, curbside services part of Cuyahoga County Public Library’s plan to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Public Library released their plan for a phased-approach to reopening the system.
As part of the first phase, the library system enhanced their digital resources so patrons would have more access to eBooks, audiobooks, and more.
The second phase of reopening the CCPL includes utilizing 13 branches for either drive-thru window and curbside services, beginning June 1, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eleven branches to offer drive-thru services:
Two branches to offer curbside service:
People with holds on items will be notified and told where they can be picked up, starting June 1.
Materials that have been borrowed since before the library closures can also be returned without penalty starting at the beginning of June.
Staff returning to work will be trained on COVID-19 safety procedures and will be issued personal protective equipment while having their temperatures checked regularly as a precaution.
The third and fourth phases of reopening will include limited access, and eventually full restoration to all CCPL branches. No dates have been set for those phases.
The strategy was detailed by CCPL Executive Tracy Strobel during a virtual policy meeting on Tuesday.
“We are eager to begin offering drive-through and curbside services,” said Strobel. “Our leadership team has taken great care to ensure we can execute this plan safely for both our staff and customers. Their health, safety and peace of mind are of the utmost importance. As we look ahead to executing the next phases in this plan we will continue to do so thoughtfully and with public health as our top priority.”
All Cuyahoga County Public Library branches have been closed since March 13 as precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
