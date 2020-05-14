19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms will move through this evening, some may be strong

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a wave of morning showers, we’ll be getting a nice break in the rain this afternoon.
It’s been a cool start to the day, but as a warm front lifts through northeast Ohio, we’ll be punching into the 70s this afternoon.
The threat for storms will ramp up this evening.
In case you missed it, here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, in which Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak covers the severe storm risk criteria.
While a few hit or miss showers and storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon, most of the action will be this evening.
Storms will approach from northwest after 4:00 PM.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
Storms will finally wind down by midnight or so.
