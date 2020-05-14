Gov. DeWine expects to announce when pools, summer activities can reopen and resume on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been gradually unveiling dates when businesses, locations, and organizations shut down amid the coronavirus crisis can reopen and resume.
He said he hopes to announce when public pools can reopen and summer activities can resume on Thursday.
"We understand people need to make plans. Summer’s about here. We’re certainly going to get that information shortly,” the Governor said in Tuesday’s press conference.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted has also been working on the plans.
However, some local mayors will not be opening as soon as the state gives the go-ahead.
Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen told 19 News no matter what the governor says, at this point his city’s pool is staying closed.
Mayor Jensen said he’s looked at putting social distancing measures in place at the pool, but he just thinks it would be impossible to enforce.
“It’s like saying, you’re gonna go to Cedar Point but you can’t ride the rides."
He said he would rather be safe than sorry.
“The only thing I can tell them is if I’m wrong and we’ll see in the next couple months if I’m wrong, I can live with being wrong and that decision. If I open the pool and I’m wrong, I’m not sure I can live with that decision.”
The mayor said he understands other businesses are reopening, but he says since no one’s livelihood is dependent on the city of Avon’s pool he’d rather play it safe and keep it closed unless things drastically change.
During a press conference last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also set May 15 as the date hair salons and barbershops can reopen.
In addition to the guidelines that will be laid out on the Ohio Department of Health’s website, customers will also have to abide by any individual policies the businesses makes on their own.
Non-essential medical procedures resumed on May 1, while employees in positions like construction jobs and in a general office setting could have returned on May 4.
The state’s retailers were allowed to fully reopen on May 12.
