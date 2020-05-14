Kidnapper electrocuted while trying to escape from Mansfield police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The victim of an alleged kidnapping sought out a Mansfield police officer after being sent inside a Kroger grocery store by her kidnapper.
Thursday morning, May 14, just after 7 a.m. Mansfield police officers were approached by a young black female inside the Kroger store located at 1500 Lexington Avenue, who advised that her boyfriend was in a vehicle in the parking lot with a handgun and had refused to allow her friend to exit the vehicle and go into the store with her.
According to police the female told them her boyfriend had broken into her home the night before and had been holding her and her friend against their will.
Before officers could stop her, the female then left the store and entered a silver vehicle in the parking lot.
Mansfield police attempted to stop the vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle shortly after their attempt to stop it but were able to obtain a license plate number.
A short time later an Ohio State Highway Patrol Unit located the vehicle and initiated a stop.
The suspect fled from the trooper, eventually crashing at a location in the 700 block of West Hanley Road, and striking a utility pole.
When the 17-year-old suspect attempted to flee on foot he stepped on a live wire and was electrocuted.
The suspect was taken into custody, transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
The two female victims, ages 17 and 19 years old, were also in the vehicle.
They were also transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.
A loaded firearm was located at the scene.
Detectives are working with the other law enforcement agencies who assisted with the suspect’s apprehension.
Due to the ongoing current investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.
We are asking that anyone who may have additional information concerning this case to contact Detective James Perry at (419) 755-9730.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.