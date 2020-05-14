Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms move out tonight but another round is on the way tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The severe threat is rapidly diminishing this evening.
In case you missed it, here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School, in which Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak covers the severe storm risk criteria.
Back to the forecast now, we’ll be mainly dry by midnight or so.
We’ll get another nice break in the storms tomorrow morning, but more storms will move in on Friday afternoon.
The best time to get outside on Friday will be in the morning or around midday.
Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s on Friday.
