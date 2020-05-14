Ohio State Board of Education gives glimpse of what schools could look like this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Board of Education shared a draft of their Reset & Restart-Education Planning Guide for Ohio Schools and Districts, which provides a framework for what the 2020-2021 academic year could look like amid the coronavirus crisis.
The state board said the guide was developed with input from educators and education-related organizations, parents, and students to be used as tool for educators to prompt and inform thoughtful local conversations and plans for resetting and restarting school.
The guide will continuously be revised over the coming weeks and months as the State Board of Education collaborates with health experts and receives feedback from education stakeholders, according to the draft.
Once the guide is finalized sometime in the future based upon the latest COVID-19 pandemic information at the time, its purpose is restoring educational achievement of each Ohio student so that they are each on track to attain the One Goal in Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s Strategic Plan for Education.
However, the draft said “returning to school will look different than it did before March 16, 2020” as “the coronavirus remains with us, and Ohio will not likely return to normalcy until there is a vaccine or a cure.”
The attached document is only a draft of what is being considered:
The coronavirus pandemic prompted the Governor in April to close all Ohio schools to on-campus learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine already said that he is uncertain what the 2020-21 school year will look like for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“I think everyone would like to see schools back in session in August, whatever date they have when they’re going back in, but we’re just going to have to see where we are,” Gov. DeWine said back on May 5.
The Governor also previously mentioned that schools statewide are already preparing to continue remote learning if needed for next year.
He added during last Tuesday’s regular coronavirus briefing from Columbus that another option being considered is “two-day, two-day” plan.
The option would mean one group of students would attend school on two specific days and another group would attend on two different days, all while continuing remote learning, Gov. DeWine explained.
