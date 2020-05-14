Ohio University has plans to reopen during the fall of 2020

ATHENS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio University announced today they are making plans to repopen the campus for the fall of 2020 semester.
“With the health and safety of our University community at the top of our minds, we are planning for our new normal,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “It is our hope and intention that we will return to in-person instruction in the fall if it is safe for us to do so.”
In a prepared statement on their website OU stated they are discussing several options to safely reopen.
It appears Ohio University has not ruled out the necessity to start the semester remotely.
Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said, “Should it be necessary or required to start the fall semester remotely, we will be prepared with a full array of courses using innovative modalities. Our outstanding faculty are already working with the Office of Instructional Innovation and University Libraries to draw on the University’s longstanding strength in distance education.”
