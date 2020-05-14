Ohio’s child care centers will reopen on May 31, with new guidelines

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, file photo (Source: AP Images)
By John Deike | May 14, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 2:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Child care providers in Ohio will be able to reopen on May 31, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

There will be new guidelines, which include:

-Children will have their temperature taken. Any child with a 100 degree temp or higher will be sent home

-Group sizes will be limited; maximum of nine in groups for preschool-aged children and a maximum of six in groups for infants and toddlers)

-Teachers and caregivers will wear face coverings

-Children will wash their hands as they enter and leave child care facilities

-Surfaces and floors will be routinely cleaned and sanitized

-Ohio public and private childcare providers will receive $60 million in state funding

DeWine and his team consulted with health experts, parents, caregivers and others to form the guidelines.

