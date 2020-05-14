Ohio’s child care centers will reopen on May 31, with new guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Child care providers in Ohio will be able to reopen on May 31, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
There will be new guidelines, which include:
-Children will have their temperature taken. Any child with a 100 degree temp or higher will be sent home
-Group sizes will be limited; maximum of nine in groups for preschool-aged children and a maximum of six in groups for infants and toddlers)
-Teachers and caregivers will wear face coverings
-Children will wash their hands as they enter and leave child care facilities
-Surfaces and floors will be routinely cleaned and sanitized
-Ohio public and private childcare providers will receive $60 million in state funding
DeWine and his team consulted with health experts, parents, caregivers and others to form the guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.