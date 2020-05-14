When’s the best time to eat on a patio when they reopen in Northeast Ohio?

When’s the best time to eat on a patio when they reopen in Northeast Ohio?
(Source: wvir)
By Samantha Roberts | May 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 10:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With outdoor dining set to begin in many local restaurants on Friday, there has been some concern about whether or not the forecast will cooperate.

Unfortunately, we cannot give you a totally dry forecast for Friday or Sunday, but we can for Saturday.

Let’s start with Friday’s weather.

With a front in the area, timing out the rain and storms is tricky.

Outdoor Dining Friday
Outdoor Dining Friday (Source: Samantha Roberts)

Saturday will be the best day for outdoor (social distanced) gatherings.

Outdoor Dining Saturday
Outdoor Dining Saturday (Source: Samantha Roberts)

Keep in mind that it will be cooler along the lakeshore on Saturday, so you may even find that you need to take a light jacket or sweater along.

Inland locations may punch well into the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast will also be somewhat touch and go with showers and storms in the area.

Outdoor Dining Sunday
Outdoor Dining Sunday (Source: Samantha Roberts)

With outdoor dining continuing into next week, we will have more favorable weather days ahead.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.