When’s the best time to eat on a patio when they reopen in Northeast Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With outdoor dining set to begin in many local restaurants on Friday, there has been some concern about whether or not the forecast will cooperate.
Unfortunately, we cannot give you a totally dry forecast for Friday or Sunday, but we can for Saturday.
Let’s start with Friday’s weather.
With a front in the area, timing out the rain and storms is tricky.
Saturday will be the best day for outdoor (social distanced) gatherings.
Keep in mind that it will be cooler along the lakeshore on Saturday, so you may even find that you need to take a light jacket or sweater along.
Inland locations may punch well into the 70s on Saturday.
Sunday’s forecast will also be somewhat touch and go with showers and storms in the area.
With outdoor dining continuing into next week, we will have more favorable weather days ahead.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.