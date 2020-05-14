Perelka wrestling with what might have been

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You know the old saying "I'd rather be fishing"? Well, yeah ... but a big part of Andrew Perelka would rather be wrestling.
The John Carroll sophomore, and Brecksville native, was a key part of the Blue Streaks team that had their NCAA Tournament dreams dashed the day before the tournament started.
He'd won 30 of his 35 matches this season, but there was more to be done.
"It doesn't matter how well or good you do during the season," Perelka says. "All that matters is the last tournament of the year, so that's the part that really sucks. You never know if you could have won it, or placed. That's all up in the air. You never know how well you could have done this year."
So, he trains. On his own, like everyone else.
"I try to work out four days a week," Perelka says. "Try to run, lift weights ... anything I have in my basement in my house."
But he's also appreciating the simple things a bit more. Like fishing. And family time.
"For me personally, I value the family time a lot more now. You also appreciate competing. I didn't know if I even wanted to wrestle in college, but I definitely made the right choice, because I miss that very much."
He'll be back. The entire Blue Streaks team will be. And Perelka's already working towards a second straight trip to the NCAA's.
“I did everything right this season, I thought, and I made it (to the tournament),” Perelka says. “Now I have to think about what else can I do to get that little edge on my competition, while everyone else is in the same position as me.”
