Serial killer Anthony Sowell denied appeal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio’s 8th District Appellate court has denied serial killer Anthony Sowell’s appeal.
Sowell claimed he had ineffective counsel and shouldn’t have been given the death penalty.
Anthony Sowell remains on death row at Ohio’s Chillicothe Correctional Institute, and has continued to push the appeal process of his death sentence.
The first victims were found at Sowell’s home in 2009 on Imperial Avenue on the East Side of Cleveland, and the fact that the appeal process of his death sentence has continued on has led to some frustration among the victims’ family members.
In October of 2019 Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Schroeder told 19 News, “Ten years have gone by and we’re still only about halfway through the appellate process.”
There were two issues that are being heard in appeal including Sowell’s contention that he had ineffective counsel and Sowell’s claim that he should have received a Positron Emission Tomography Scan on his brain that may have brought up new issues at trial regarding his brain function.
