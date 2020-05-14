Shaker Heights police looking for porch pirate caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on camera.
Shaker Heights used their social media page to ask for help on Thursday, May 14.
“The pizza he took might be forgiven, but taking dog food is just plain wrong,” the police wrote on their Facebook page.
“All tipsters may remain anonymous, and our local pet community will thank you,” police added.
Please contact Sergeant Allison at (216) 491-2557 with any information.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.