Teen with cerebral palsy graduating at the top of his class at Cleveland STEM high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Being told your child may only live a few months is a parent’s worst nightmare.
A Cleveland couple heard those words from doctors, but their child beat the odds and is graduating from high school.
Seventeen-year-old, Nico Teti, has cerebral palsy, but he and his parents refused to let that get in the way of him living a happy life.
Over the years, Nico has struggled to write and use his hands. He's had to use a handheld device to write what he is thinking, rather than speaking it.
His parents were told he may never walk or talk. Now, he’s graduating from MC2STEM High School in Cleveland where he’s excelling in math, science, and engineering.
His proud mother, Lisa, said, “Nico is in the top ten of his class and to get that accomplishment, it’s been a lot of work, but he is very smart and I believe that someday there’s going to be some big change that this child will make.”
Nico’s principal, Feowyn MacKinnon, tells 19 News, “He participates in everything. He works hard. He takes his classes seriously. He stands-out in a crowd and for some, that would hinder performance, but for Nico, he takes the attention he gets and uses it to fuel his fire."
Nico can’t wait for his virtual graduation ceremony. He even wore a T-shirt addressing what the Class of 2020 has dealt with this school year. “You know what happened between Corona,” he said with a chuckle.
He says a lot of teachers, staff, and friends have been supportive, as well as his parents. While laughing and smiling he pointed to his mom and dad and said, “My mother is. He just brings the money to the table.”
Nico’s dad says he has no doubt once his son graduates from Cleveland State University’s engineering program in four years, that he will be the successful one. “I’m just waiting to see what his next accomplishment is going to be. His name is going to be on something.”
