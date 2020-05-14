University of Akron to discontinue 3 sports

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced today it will discontinue three athletic programs at the end of the 2019-20 academic year as part of its plan to reduce costs by approximately 23% ($4.4 million).
The steps are being taken as part of the university’s overall cost cutting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These decisions are very difficult but, they are important and necessary at this time,” said Director of Athletics Larry Williams. “This action aligns us with our Mid-American Conference peers in the total number of sports and is part of the ongoing effort to redesign the University to ensure that UA continues to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs.”
The University of Akron discontinued men’s cross country, men’s golf, and women’s tennis programs.
The University of Akron which previously sponsored 20 sports, will now have 17 sports (seven men’s sports and 10 women’s sports).
The University of Akron will remain a member of The Mid-American Conference.
The move affects 23 male and nine female student-athletes.
The elimination of these sports, along with salary reductions for coaches, staff positions, scholarship and operating expenses will total approximately $4.4 million.
Williams said the announcement was made today to allow the student-athletes as much time as possible to find new schools at which they can continue in their sports, if they choose to do so.
This also will allow the three coaches and one graduate assistant who are impacted time to find new positions.
