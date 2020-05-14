University Hospitals testing new platform to halt spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health care experts at University Hospitals and UH Ventures believe specially designed barriers could decrease the need for valuable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), speed up the testing process, and better protect frontline health care workers.
The new barriers are based on a concept from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and allow medical professionals to administer COVID-19 tests using arm-length gloves connected to a protective barrier.
This eliminates the need to change, and often dispose of, valuable PPE items after each test.
“Once again we are seeing how homegrown innovation from Ohio’s manufacturing community can be harnessed to help our medical professionals battle COVID-19,” said Ethan Karp, President and CEO of MAGNET. “It takes an incredibly collaborative environment and nimble partners to accomplish this work on accelerated timelines, fortunately that’s exactly what we have in the Alliance and University Hospitals.”
Working alongside the UH Ventures team, MAGNET developed an initial prototype and is working quickly alongside manufacturer Robeck Fluid Power to deliver additional units for use in a pilot program, UH will determine whether there’s potential for expansion throughout the system.
Additionally, modified versions are currently available to assist other types of businesses in addressing their needs, such as providing protection while taking employee temperatures or properly separating workers on assembly lines.
