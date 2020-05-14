19-year-old woman dies in head-on collision in Tuscarawas County; 3 others hospitalized

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash on I-77 in Oxford Township.
The woman and a passenger, who were traveling northbound, veered across the median and struck a car in the southbound lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene, and her passenger, a juvenile, was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger in the southbound car were also taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.