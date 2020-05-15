“Cash” Shaffer is money on the diamond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some titles just fit. Like the nickname ‘Cash’. Given to Cassidy Shaffer by a former coach.
"He took the first two letters of my first name, and the first two letters of my last name, and it made 'Cash'," Shaffer told me during a Facetime interview.
Perfect, because, and I didn’t come up with this one ... plenty of people beat me to it ... Cassidy is money on the diamond, leading the Champion High School Golden Flashes to their third straight state title last year, hitting .714 in the four-game playoff, with five home runs and 17 RBI.
This past season was wiped out of course, but that hasn't slowed Shaffer down. Her parents are as committed to her passion as she is.
"Mostly every day my parents take me up to the softball fields and throw me batting practice and hit ground balls at me," Shaffer says. "I'm just fortunate to have a great foundation here that helps me do better."
When I learned that Cassidy was inspired as a young kid by the movie "A League of Their Own", I assumed she related to Dottie, the best player on the field. Not so. Dottie's sister, Kit.
"I'd probably be Kit, because she's the one who got traded and she got knocked down a lot," Shaffer says. "I feel like I relate to Kit because I've had a lot of challenges in my life, and in softball, and that kind of pushes me to get better."
That drive has landed her on the travel team Ohio Stingrays. She'll also be back for another run at Champion next year.
The Flashes will have great expectations once again.
"The seniors that graduate, they'll leave with three rings (state titles)," Shaffer says. "Last year was a three-peat."
Shaffer has two. But there’s a pretty good chance she’ll be cashing in again.
